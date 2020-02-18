Apple (AAPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After D.A. Davidson and Merrill Lynch gave Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Daniel Ives reiterated a Buy rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $324.95, close to its 52-week high of $327.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 64.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $340.77, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $368.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $327.85 and a one-year low of $169.49. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 29.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

