Apple (AAPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Tigress Financial and Merrill Lynch gave Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $319.23, close to its 52-week high of $319.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $298.68 average price target, implying a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $319.99 and a one-year low of $151.74. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 25.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAPL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 37,394 shares for a total of $9,639,799.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AAPL: