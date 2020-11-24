Apple (AAPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley gave Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Tigress Financial. Analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Apple yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 69.7% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Cisco Systems, and Microsoft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.94, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $137.98 and a one-year low of $53.15. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 148.3M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Read More on AAPL: