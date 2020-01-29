Apple (AAPL) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Apple (AAPL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $317.69, close to its 52-week high of $323.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 69.0% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Dell Technologies, and Western Digital.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $303.50, implying a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $323.33 and a one-year low of $160.23. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 26.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAPL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 37,394 shares for a total of $9,639,799.

