Apple (AAPL) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Hold rating on Apple (AAPL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $317.69, close to its 52-week high of $323.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is ranked #186 out of 5858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $303.50, a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Apple’s market cap is currently $1392.8B and has a P/E ratio of 26.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAPL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 37,394 shares for a total of $9,639,799.

