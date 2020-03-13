Apple (AAPL) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL), with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $260.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 47.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $335.52, implying a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $320.00 price target.

Based on Apple’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $91.72 billion and net profit of $22.24 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.37 billion and had a net profit of $19.97 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

