Appian (APPN) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Appian (APPN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.29, close to its 52-week low of $29.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 48.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

Appian has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00.

The company has a one-year high of $63.77 and a one-year low of $29.36. Currently, Appian has an average volume of 1.09M.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service.