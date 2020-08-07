Appian (APPN) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Appian (APPN). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Appian with a $45.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Appian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $78.86 million and GAAP net loss of $11.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APPN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, V A.