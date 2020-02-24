Appian (APPN) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report issued on February 21, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Appian (APPN), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 74.9% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Appian is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00, representing a -10.9% downside. In a report issued on February 19, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Appian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.9 million.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service.