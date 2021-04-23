Apollo Real Estate (ARI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Real Estate (ARI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.81, close to its 52-week high of $15.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 70.8% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Apollo Real Estate has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on Apollo Real Estate’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.19 million and net profit of $36.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.86 million and had a net profit of $71.9 million.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.