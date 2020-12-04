Apollo Real Estate (ARI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Real Estate (ARI) on August 3. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The the analyst consensus on Apollo Real Estate is currently a Hold rating.

Apollo Real Estate’s market cap is currently $1.59B and has a P/E ratio of 46.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.