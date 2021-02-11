Apollo Real Estate (ARI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Real Estate (ARI). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 69.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Granite Point Mortgage.

Apollo Real Estate has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Apollo Real Estate’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $59.55 million and net profit of $49.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.36 million and had a net profit of $29.09 million.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.