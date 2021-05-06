Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Eugene Mannheimer from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apollo Medical Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a one-year high of $31.14 and a one-year low of $14.11. Currently, Apollo Medical Holdings has an average volume of 67.72K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient, and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. The firm operates through the healthcare delivery segment. The healthcare delivery segment implements and operates innovative health care models to create a patient-centered, physician-centric experience. Apollo Medical Holdings was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.