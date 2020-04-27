Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea maintained a Sell rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.06.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 38.5% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackRock Capital Investment, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Apollo Investment Corp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.40.

Based on Apollo Investment Corp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.94 million and net profit of $286K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.18 million.

Apollo Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in debt, including secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.