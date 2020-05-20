Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Finian O’Shea from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.76.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 45.9% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackRock Capital Investment, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apollo Investment Corp is a Hold with an average price target of $9.20.

The company has a one-year high of $18.33 and a one-year low of $5.20. Currently, Apollo Investment Corp has an average volume of 1.1M.

Apollo Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in debt, including secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.