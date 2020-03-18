Apollo Global Management (APO) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Global Management (APO), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.20, close to its 52-week low of $27.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, WisdomTree Investments, and Janus Henderson Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apollo Global Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.70, which is a 60.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.67 and a one-year low of $27.69. Currently, Apollo Global Management has an average volume of 2.53M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APO in relation to earlier this year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets.

