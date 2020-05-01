Apollo Global Management (APO) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management (APO) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 64.6% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Raymond James Financial.

Apollo Global Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00.

The company has a one-year high of $52.67 and a one-year low of $19.46. Currently, Apollo Global Management has an average volume of 2.92M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APO in relation to earlier this year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Private Equity segment consists of investment in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Real Assets segment includes investment in real estate equity and infrastructure equity; and real estate and infrastructure debt. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan, Leon David Black, and Joshua Jordan Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

