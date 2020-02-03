Apollo Global Management (APO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on January 31, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management (APO), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 61.8% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Victory Capital Holdings, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Apollo Global Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.44, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.67 and a one-year low of $27.69. Currently, Apollo Global Management has an average volume of 1.89M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APO in relation to earlier this year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets.