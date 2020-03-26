Apollo Global Management (APO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management (APO), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.3% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Apollo Global Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.11.

Apollo Global Management’s market cap is currently $8.01B and has a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APO in relation to earlier this year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Private Equity segment consists of investment in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Real Assets segment includes investment in real estate equity and infrastructure equity; and real estate and infrastructure debt. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan, Leon David Black, and Joshua Jordan Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

