Aphria (APHA) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report issued on April 2, W. Andrew Carter from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Aphria (APHA), with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.60, close to its 52-week high of $17.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Carter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 44.0% success rate. Carter covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and HEXO.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aphria with a $11.83 average price target, a -24.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$11.00 price target.

Based on Aphria’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $161 million and GAAP net loss of $121 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $121 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.93 million.

Aphria, Inc. engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma. The Distribution Under Development segment includes operations in which the firm has not received final licensing or has not commenced commercial sales from operations. The company was founded by Cole Cacciavillani and John Cervini on June 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

