Aperam SA (APEMY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on June 1, Rochus Brauneiser from Kepler Capital upgraded Aperam SA (APEMY) to Buy, with a price target of EUR55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.82.

Brauneiser has an average return of 22.7% when recommending Aperam SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Brauneiser is ranked #7495 out of 7540 analysts.

Aperam SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.16.

Based on Aperam SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and net profit of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.05 billion and had a net profit of $29 million.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel by production capacity. The Services & Solutions segment includes the tubes and precision businesses; the management of direct sales of stainless steel products; the distribution of the company’s and external suppliers’ products; and the transformation services. The Alloys & Specialties segment focuses on the production of nickel alloys. The company was founded on September 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.