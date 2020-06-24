Aperam SA (APEMY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Rochus Brauneiser downgraded Aperam SA (APEMY) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.00.

Brauneiser has an average return of 19.2% when recommending Aperam SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Brauneiser is ranked #6519 out of 6714 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aperam SA with a $27.87 average price target, representing a -0.4% downside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR24.50 price target.

Based on Aperam SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion and net profit of $29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a net profit of $25 million.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel by production capacity. The Services & Solutions segment includes the tubes and precision businesses; the management of direct sales of stainless steel products; the distribution of the company’s and external suppliers’ products; and the transformation services. The Alloys & Specialties segment focuses on the production of nickel alloys. The company was founded on September 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.