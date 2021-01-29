Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released yesterday, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.11, representing a 56.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $3.23B and has a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APLS in relation to earlier this year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.