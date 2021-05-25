Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Christine Brown- May 25, 2021, 9:15 AM EDT

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 44.6% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.54, representing a 62.2% upside. In a report issued on May 17, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $184 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $169 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

