Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.60.

Kim has an average return of 8.2% when recommending Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is ranked #1047 out of 5917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals with a $51.00 average price target, representing a 52.1% upside. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.04 and a one-year low of $15.30. Currently, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APLS in relation to earlier this year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product.