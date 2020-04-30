Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.75.

Kim has an average return of 25.0% when recommending Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is ranked #413 out of 6561 analysts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.57.

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $36.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APLS in relation to earlier this year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.