Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and Raymond James gave Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Justin Kim maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.86.

Kim has an average return of 29.4% when recommending Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is ranked #336 out of 6484 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.57.

The company has a one-year high of $45.05 and a one-year low of $16.86. Currently, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 984K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APLS in relation to earlier this year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.