Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Citigroup gave Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 49.7% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00, representing a 72.4% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $250 million and net profit of $78.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $113 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APLS in relation to earlier this year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.