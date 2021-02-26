Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Tiago Fauth from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Fauth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Fauth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, AbCellera Biologics, and Immunovant.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $58.47 and a one-year low of $16.85. Currently, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 695K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APLS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.