Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.83.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $3.69B and has a P/E ratio of -9.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APLS in relation to earlier this year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.