Apache (APA) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on Apache (APA) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.8% and a 26.1% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Apache has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.09, a 40.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Apache’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion and net profit of $15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.47 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $152 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apache Corp. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded by Truman Anderson, Raymond Plank, and Charles Arnao on December 6, 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.