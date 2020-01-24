Apache (APA) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Apache (APA) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.1% and a 28.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Concho Resources, and Pioneer Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apache is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.17, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Susquehanna also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.12 and a one-year low of $18.33. Currently, Apache has an average volume of 6.84M.

Apache Corp. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through the following business segments: the United States, Egypt, and North Sea.