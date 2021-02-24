Apache (APA) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Apache (APA) on February 22 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apache is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a one-year high of $27.29 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Apache has an average volume of 8.96M.

Apache Corp. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded by Truman Anderson, Raymond Plank, and Charles Arnao on December 6, 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.