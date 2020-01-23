Apache (APA) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Apache (APA), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apache with a $30.61 average price target, a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.12 and a one-year low of $18.33. Currently, Apache has an average volume of 6.79M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apache Corp. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through the following business segments: the United States, Egypt, and North Sea.