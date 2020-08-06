Apache (APA) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on July 29, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Apache (APA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.1% and a 25.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Occidental Petroleum, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apache is a Hold with an average price target of $15.32, implying a -7.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.77 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Apache has an average volume of 15.89M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apache Corp. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded by Truman Anderson, Raymond Plank, and Charles Arnao on December 6, 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.