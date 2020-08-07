AO Smith (AOS) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Hold rating on AO Smith (AOS), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 61.4% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AO Smith is a Hold with an average price target of $50.00, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $53.72 and a one-year low of $33.81. Currently, AO Smith has an average volume of 1.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AOS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Ajita Rajendra, the EC of AOS sold 46,000 shares for a total of $2,278,380.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial water heating equipment and air purification products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.