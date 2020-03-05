AO Smith (AOS) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Hold rating on AO Smith (AOS) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 60.2% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Pentair, and Ametek.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AO Smith with a $43.50 average price target, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $45.00 price target.

AO Smith’s market cap is currently $6.57B and has a P/E ratio of 18.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AOS in relation to earlier this year.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial water heating equipment and air purification products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.