AO Smith (AOS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to AO Smith (AOS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AO Smith with a $65.00 average price target.

AO Smith’s market cap is currently $8.77B and has a P/E ratio of 26.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AOS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Ajita Rajendra, a Director at AOS sold 103,700 shares for a total of $5,834,550.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial water heating equipment and air purification products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.