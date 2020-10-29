AO Smith (AOS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair assigned a Hold rating to AO Smith (AOS) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 56.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AO Smith is a Hold with an average price target of $59.00.

AO Smith’s market cap is currently $8.87B and has a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AOS in relation to earlier this year.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial water heating equipment and air purification products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.