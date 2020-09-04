Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe maintained a Buy rating on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) on August 25 and set a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.30, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 43.8% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antibe Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.43, representing a 386.4% upside. In a report issued on August 17, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.64 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, Antibe Therapeutics has an average volume of 374.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATBPF in relation to earlier this year.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics, and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.