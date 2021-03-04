Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Stefan Quenneville reiterated a Buy rating on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) on February 25 and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.93.

Quenneville has an average return of 9.3% when recommending Antibe Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Quenneville is ranked #3920 out of 7343 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Antibe Therapeutics with a $10.66 average price target, implying a 161.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$14.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.88 and a one-year low of $2.21. Currently, Antibe Therapeutics has an average volume of 47.3K.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics, and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.