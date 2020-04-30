Anthem (ANTM) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Anthem (ANTM) today and set a price target of $319.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $284.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 62.2% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Anthem has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $330.90, implying a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $423.00 price target.

Anthem’s market cap is currently $70.75B and has a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANTM in relation to earlier this year.

Anthem is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 40 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states.