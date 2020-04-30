Anthem (ANTM) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Anthem (ANTM), with a price target of $423.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $281.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and 1Life Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anthem is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $330.90.

Anthem’s market cap is currently $70.75B and has a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANTM in relation to earlier this year.

Anthem is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 40 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states.