Anthem (ANTM) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Stephen Tanal from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Anthem (ANTM), with a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $285.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Tanal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Oak Street Health, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anthem with a $344.00 average price target, a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $338.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $311.75 and a one-year low of $171.03. Currently, Anthem has an average volume of 1.12M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anthem is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 40 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states.