Anthem (ANTM) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Buy rating on Anthem (ANTM) on March 27 and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $222.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.8% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anthem is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $332.44, a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $291.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $312.48 and a one-year low of $171.03. Currently, Anthem has an average volume of 2.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANTM in relation to earlier this year.

Anthem is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 40 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states.

