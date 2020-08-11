Anthem (ANTM) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on July 29, David Windley from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Anthem (ANTM), with a price target of $293.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $278.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as West Pharmaceutical Services, Molina Healthcare, and IQVIA Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anthem with a $336.44 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $309.10 and a one-year low of $171.03. Currently, Anthem has an average volume of 1.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANTM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anthem is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 40 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states.