Antero Resources (AR) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Carlucci maintained a Sell rating on Antero Resources (AR) today and set a price target of $2.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.82.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antero Resources is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.93.

Based on Antero Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $704 million and GAAP net loss of $339 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.02 billion and had a net profit of $979 million.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.