Antero Resources (AR) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Antero Resources (AR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.78, close to its 52-week high of $10.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -1.9% and a 38.5% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antero Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.22, representing a -14.4% downside. In a report issued on February 16, Capital One Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $11.00 price target.

Antero Resources’ market cap is currently $2.63B and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AR in relation to earlier this year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.