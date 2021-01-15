Antero Resources (AR) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Mark Carlucci from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Antero Resources (AR), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.32, close to its 52-week high of $7.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Carlucci is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -29.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Carlucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Range Resources, and EQT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Antero Resources with a $6.32 average price target.

Based on Antero Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $798 million and GAAP net loss of $536 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $850 million and had a GAAP net loss of $879 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AR in relation to earlier this year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.