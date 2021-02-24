Antero Resources (AR) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on Antero Resources (AR) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.92, close to its 52-week high of $10.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Antero Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Capital One Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Antero Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $994 million and net profit of $69.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $869 million and had a GAAP net loss of $482 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AR in relation to earlier this year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.